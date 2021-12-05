IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Tom Latham Departs

Virat Kohli and his teammates put on a fantastic batting show to help India reach 276/7 in the second innings before declaring in the ongoing Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. To win the match, the visitors will need 540 runs. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal led the way with 62 runs, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill, who each scored 47. Axar Patel, who blasted his way to an undefeated 41 in just 26 balls, also made a significant impact with the bat towards the finish. The seamers failed to take a single wicket among the New Zealand bowlers.

In the second innings, Ajaz Patel, the traditional suspect, replied with four runs, while Rachin Ravindra took three wickets. Mayank and Pujara resumed play earlier in the morning after a 69-0 overnight score. A 100-run partnership was added by the two. India had scored 325 runs in their first innings, with Mayank getting 150 runs and Ajaz taking all ten wickets. With R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj dominating India’s bowling assault, New Zealand failed to make an impact with the bat and was skittled for 62.