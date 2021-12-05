Israeli police shoot Palestinian attacker in Jerusalem

After an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed and injured Saturday outside Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem’s Old City, a busy area that is frequently the scene of rallies and skirmishes, Israeli police shot a suspected Palestinian attacker.

An ultra-Orthodox guy in his 20s was stabbed in the neighbourhood, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service, who stated he was in moderate to critical condition. The assailant was “shot down,” according to the report.

The attacker was “neutralised,” according to Israeli police, who did not immediately respond to a request for details.

An Israeli Border Police officer appeared to shoot a Palestinian guy who was lying on the ground in a video that circulated online. Another video appeared to show cops holding the victim back with their guns drawn, preventing doctors from reaching him. The videos seemed genuine.

Hamas, the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza, claimed blame for the strike and praised it as a “new heroism,” but did not claim responsibility for it.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last spring, the Damascus Gate was the epicentre of protests and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police. The disturbance expanded to other parts of the city, including a nearby Jewish and Muslim holy site, eventually contributing to the start of the 11-day Gaza war.