Kamal Haasan returns to ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 5’

After returning from the hospital on Saturday after recovering from COVID, actor-politician Kamal Haasan took over as host of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 5’ from actress Ramya Krishnan, who had filled in for him for a week.

The reality show’s producers confirmed his comeback with the publication of the first promo, which features Kamal Haasan hosting the event. “I, who have healed only because of your love, am back with you all again today,” Kamal stated in the trailer.

“This season, from what I have watched from the outside, I think guys are playing as individuals. Each has its own strategy and plans. Let’s see how their strategies pan out tonight “Fans who had been missing him in action were ecstatic to hear what the celebrity had to say.

After Kamal Haasan tested positive for COVID-19, Ramya Krishnan was forced to fill in as the show’s anchor for a week. The actor withdrew from the public eye and sought treatment at Porur’s Sri Ramachandar Medical Centre, from where he was discharged on Saturday.