Live Volcano in Java spews ash , gas ; one dies , several hurt

In a rapid eruption prompted by heavy rains on Saturday, the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java hurled thick columns of ash, scorching gas and lava down its slopes. At least one villager died as a result of his burns, while scores were hospitalised.

The eruption of Mount Semeru in the Lumajang region of East Java province covered several communities in ash.

A thunderstorm and days of rain eroded and eventually toppled the lava dome atop the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Semeru, triggering an eruption, according to Eko Budi Lelono, the head of the geological survey center.

On Saturday, rivulets of hot gas and lava flowed down to over 800 meters into a river nearby. The organisation warned people to keep 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) away from the mouth of the live crater.