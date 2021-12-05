Mahzooz Draw: 43 winners shares 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 43 lucky winners shared 1 million UAE dirhams at the 53rd weekly Mahzooz Draw. Each of the winners will get 23,256 dirhams. They had matched four out of the five winning numbers (7, 19, 33, 34, 38). An Indian expat named Akshay won 1kg of gold in a special one-off Golden Draw that was part of Mahzooz’s UAE National Day celebrations.

Three lucky winners take home Dh100,000. The winning IDs were 8559970, 8526632, 8461538, which belonged to Maria, Imran, and Riju, respectively. 26 participants shared the 1,000,000 UAE dirhams’ second prize. They will get 38,462 UAE dirhams each. Another 1,978 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh 350 each.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins Range Rover car

The total prize money won on Saturday night’s draw was Dh1,992,300 and 1kg of gold. The top prize of 10,000,000 UAE dirhams is still up for grabs in the upcoming Grand Draw on December 4, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.