Mysterious lights spotted in the sky in northern India, pic goes viral

On Friday evening, mysterious moving lights were sighted over north Indian regions, including Punjab, leaving onlookers perplexed. The lights were seen in various locations, including Pathankot and other localities leaving residents perplexed.

The strange lights were captured on camera by the locals and shared on various social media handles which also went viral after a few minutes. Later sources revealed that it was a satellite. As per some sources, it was a Starlink satellite, which is owned by Elon Musk.

News agency ANI wrote, ‘Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states and videos shared on social media. Defence sources confirm it was a satellite, earlier the media reports said that it was from Elon Musk ‘Starlink ‘ satellite’.

