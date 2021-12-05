Odisha government plans to promote India’s swimming ecosystem

Following hockey, the state of Odisha has shifted its attention to swimming. The state government, through the Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), and the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), signed an agreement on Saturday to enhance and promote the swimming ecosystem in Odisha and India.

Around 20 centres will be created in various districts of Odisha with the goal of developing the sport at the grassroots level. Existing swimming pools will be updated as well. The relationship is now active for one year, with the option to extend it for up to five years under agreed-upon terms. Monal Chokshi, the SFI secretary Gen shed more light on the information on the cooperation, noting how it will benefit Indian swimmers in general. Odisha could host international events if things go smoothly.

“Fundamentally, we will have a lot more talent to work with at the grassroots level, and the government is developing a state-of-the-art aquatic centre that will be ready by the end of next year. It’s a fully enclosed, climate-controlled pool with a viewing gallery. Once completed, it will be one of the country’s best infrastructures, allowing India to host international events. With indoor facilities and camps, we can run the sport all year. There are numerous spillovers at the national level as well. It’s not just for the state; this cooperation has a lot of potential benefits for India’s swimming “Chokshi stated this to a newspaper.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 at the Kalinga Stadium, R. Vineel Krishna, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, DSYS, Government of Odisha, and Chokshi signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Virendra Nanavati, FINA Bureau member, and Senior Vice President SFI.