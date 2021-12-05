Owner accidentally burns down 13.5cr house in US while trying to get rid of snakes

What would you do if you discovered your home had been overrun by snakes? To get them removed, you would contact a snake catcher. However, a US citizen decided to take matters into his own hands and took a drastic measure that ended in tragedy.

While battling a snake infestation, a homeowner in the United States set fire to their home. Firefighters were dispatched to a home in Montgomery County, Maryland when a fire broke out. The owner attempted to persuade the snakes out of the house with smoke, but the coals were put too close to combustibles, causing the house to catch fire.

The Montgomery County Fire Department also shared photographs of the burning house as well as the charred, hollowed-out ruins. Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of the incident. However, the property was damaged to the tune of more than $1 million.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for the fire department, tweeted, ‘Update Big Woods Rd, house fire 11/23; CAUSE, accidental, homeowner using smoke to manage snake infestation, it is believed heat source (coals) too close to combustibles; AREA of ORIGIN, basement, walls/floor; DAMAGE, >$1M; no human injures’, adding that the status of snakes was ‘undetermined’.