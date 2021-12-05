Oxford High School shooting: Third party to investigate events

A third party will investigate events at Oxford High School that occurred prior to a school shooting that killed four kids and injured six other students and a teacher, according to the superintendent of the Michigan district.

In a statement, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said that he requested the outside review because parents had doubts about ‘the school’s version of events leading up to the shooting.’ He also went into detail about his interactions with the student before to the shooting.

‘A full and transparent explanation is crucial to the victims, our workers, and our whole community,’ Throne added.