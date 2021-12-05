Shivaram’s last rites to be done with state honours: Karnataka CM

Kannada actor, director and producer S Shivaram, who passed away on Saturday, will be laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday. After expressing his respects, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated, ‘Shivaram breathed life into every character he played. Most of his movies were big hits and he had won the national award as the producer of Upasane. He had a close association with reputed directors like Puttanna Kanagal. His life was not confined to the film industry as he had a strong connection with spirituality too’.

Last week, Shivaram had a car accident but escaped with minor injuries. Later on Tuesday, he collapsed at his home while conducting puja and was transported to a private hospital, where doctors discovered he had suffered a brain haemorrhage. His condition deteriorated and breathed his last on Saturday.

Shivaram was born on January 28, 1938, and began his career as an assistant director with directors KR Seetharama Sastry, Puttanna Kanagal, and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao in 1958. He started his acting career as the second lead in the film Beratha Jeeva (1965).

He had appeared in more than 400 films. He had also acted with luminaries like Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, and Ambareesh. He eventually moved to television and appeared in a number of serials. In addition, he has appeared in over 1000 plays.