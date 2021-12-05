Six die as car catches fire due to oil leak

Chittoor: At least six people including an infant lost their lives and two others were injured as the car they were travelling in caught fire due to an oil leak near Aitepalli on the Puthalpattu-Naidupet road in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The speeding car took a sudden turn and hit a divider before catching fire.

As per police, five died on the spot and three others were rushed to a hospital in Tirupati with serious injuries. Another person died in the hospital. The victims were returning after visiting Kanipakam temple near Chittoor.