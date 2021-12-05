Strong earthquake jolts Philippines

Manila: A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolted Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines on Sunday. According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake was about 285 km southeast of Sarangani island at a depth of 156 km.

As per the scientists, the quake was tectonic in origin and is expected to trigger aftershocks without causing damage. The quake was also felt in Cateel town nearby in Davao Occidental.

The Philippines witnesses several strong earthquakes a year as it is situated in the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’.