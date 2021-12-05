Thalapathy Vijay’s son shares a heartwarming post for his dad as he completes 29 years in industry

Thalapathy Vijay is the most popular and well-liked actor in the South. The actor has completed 29 years in the industry and his fans and followers have shared his photos, videos, and other works on social media which are currently trending. However, the occasion became more memorable when Vijay’s son Sanjay Vijay send a heartfelt note for his dad on his social media handle.

Sharing a picture of the actor on his Twitter Handle, Sanjay wrote, ‘Congratulations Appa for completing 29 years and being such an inspiring presence to all. Every moment I spend with you is a learning process. Wishing you a lot more success and happiness in the years to [email protected]’.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar is affectionately known by his admirers as ‘Thalapathy Vijay’. This multi-talented and famous actor has a devoted fan following unlike any other in Indian film. Vijay is regarded as one of the most bankable performers in the industry. His films are eagerly awaited by Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu fans equally. Vijay has proven his mettle with each new effort, thanks to his massy looks and forceful dialogues.

Meanwhile, the actor is presently shooting for his next project ‘Beast’. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures and it stars Pooja Hegde. He is also working on a Tamil film alongside Vamsi Paidipally.