This is the number one thing that women hate about sex

Everyone likes sex as it gives pleasure and satisfaction. It is one of the deepest pleasures of life. But there are things that both men and women hate in sexual relationships and sexual acts.

Women hate one thing in sex. A research study revealed that women hate feeling conscious during sex. They obsess over how they look during sex. It is because women are very insecure about their bodies. As per researchers’ women not interested in opening up to their partners, bare and naked, while having sex.

Also Read: These are different kinds of orgasms that women have

Women also hate when there are disruptions during sex, or when they are just not able to achieve an orgasm.