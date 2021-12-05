Unni Mukundan starrer Meppadiyan all set to release on January 14

The Malayalam film ‘Meppadiyan,’ directed by Vishnu Mohan and starring Unni Mukundan, will be released on January 14, 2022. Anju Kurian, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, and Kalabhavan Shajohn also star in the film.

“(On) Jan 14th, almost a decade ago, I had given my first shot as an actor and I can’t be any happier to let you all know that this Jan 14th, I happily bring to you ‘Meppadiyan,’ produced under my banner, UnniMukundanFilms!” Unni Mukundan made the announcement on social media.

The star went on to say, “We’ll see you at the movies! Shri Mohanlal launching our Ayyappa song and announcing the release date of ‘Meppadiyan’ has been a blessing for us as a team. Thank you, Lalettan, on behalf of the entire ‘Meppadiyan’ team.” The film was finished exactly one year ago and has been waiting for distribution ever since.

“I’m overjoyed to present the third song from my film ‘Meppadiyan.’ ‘Meppadiyan’ began its trip in Sabarimala, and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to perform these verses in Ayyappan’s honour. It’s also a genre I’ve never tried before, so it’s definitely the most difficult song I’ve ever sung. Rahul has done an excellent job. And Vinayak’s lyrics are fantastic.” Unni Mukundan stated