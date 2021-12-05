Volcano on Java island erupts with fury, at least 14 dead

A day after the largest volcano on Java island erupted with ferocity, killing at least 14 people with blistering gas and ash, rescuers were searching through burning wreckage and thick muck in search of survivors.

Mount Semeru in East Java province’s Lumajang district erupted suddenly Saturday, spewing thick columns of ash more than 12,000 metres (40,000 feet) into the sky, prompted by heavy rainfall.

Villages and adjacent cities were blanketed in mud from volcanic debris, and numerous hamlets were buried.