3 children killed in building collapse

Cairo: A two-storey apartment building collapsed in a southern Egyptian province on Monday, killing at least 3 children. Two brothers, aged 8 and 12 and their 11-year-old sister were killed in the incident that took place in the district of Ihnasiya in Beni Suef province near Cairo. 9 others including 3 children were injured.

Also Read: Apple challenges Russia’s requirement to let developers inform customers about payment options outside App Store

The cause of the collapse is not yet known. But in Egypt building collapse is common as in poor city neighborhoods and rural areas shoddy construction is widespread. The Egyptian government has recently launched a crackdown on illegal constructions across the country.