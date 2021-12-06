900 employees fired over Zoom call

The chief executive officer (CEO) of mortgage provider Better.com sacked over 900 employees via Zoom webinar. On Wednesday, CEO Vishal Garg gave a webinar in which he announced that 9% of the company’s workers would be laid off.

‘If you’re on this call, you’re part of the unfortunate group that’s being laid off,’ CNN reported, citing a call recording.

Kevin Ryan, the company’s CFO, later told CNN in a statement that the ‘heartbreaking’ decision was made to maintain a focused workforce in a ‘radically altering’ homeownership market.

Garg, according to Fortune, accused these workers of ‘stealing’ from their Co-workers and clients by being unproductive. The CEO of the New York-based company stated in a short and emotional Zoom call that this is the second time he has made such a decision.

Many business leaders have described job losses during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) epidemic as ‘catastrophic.’ Temporary layoffs were recognised as the main cause of the high unemployment rate of 14.7 per cent in April of last year in the United States.