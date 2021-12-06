Eating more eggs help to decrease egg allergy in children: Study

Despite being one of the most popular food, egg allergy is stated to be one of the most common food allergies throughout the world. As the world looks for a solution to this, a new study states that children should be introduced to eggs at an early age to decrease egg allergy. This study was presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting.

For this study, the researchers examined children from birth to their six years age. It was found that children who never had egg introduced by 12 months were more prone to have egg allergy within 6 years.

Allergy and Immunology Fellow Giulia Martone, MD, ACAAI member and lead author of the study said, ‘Current evidence suggests that early introduction of the egg during infancy, followed by consistent and frequent feedings, seems protective against the development of egg allergy’. ‘We are still investigating optimal timing of infant egg introduction and frequency of feeding, the researchers further said.