Gujarat Congress leader and ex- MP Sagar Rayka joins BJP

New Delhi: Gujarat Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Sagar Rayka joined the BJP on Monday, at New Delhi in the presence of its general secretary Tarun Chugh. The former AICC Secretary also alleged that his former party is suffering from leadership crisis and has become disconnected from the masses.

While joining BJP, Rayka lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said he has become the party’s member to support its work for national interest and development. He praised the pro-poor efforts by the Narendra Modi led Government, and alleged that the Congress party has become disconnected from the masses.

BJP general secretary Chugh lauded Rayka’s work, especially among the young population, said the BJP will be strengthened by his induction.