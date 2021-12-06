Indian team tops test ranking after massive victory against NZ

Mumbai: Team India became number one in test ranking after defeating New Zealand 1-0 in the two-match series.

The team overtook New Zealand (121 points) in the ICC Test Rankings by three points, scoring 124. Australia is in third place with 108 points and England at fourth position with 107 points. Both Australia and England will have a chance to improve their ranking as they lock horns in the five-match Ashes.

Mayank Agarwal’s heroic batting and the outstanding performance of spinners in the second innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test. With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0 and now the team will head towards South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, commencing on December 26.