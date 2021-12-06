India’s first female psychiatrist Sarada Menon passes away

Chennai: The first female psychiatrist in India and the founder of the Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) Sarada Menon (98) passed away on Sunday. Sarada Menon was also a former Madras Medical Service officer and the longest-serving head of the Institute of Mental health.

Sarada Menon was active in the field of psychiatry since 1959 and had trained at the All India Institute of Mental Health, Bengaluru. Her experience in the domain led to the foundation of SCARF in 1984, which became a WHO recognised organisation for the rehabilitation of people affected with schizophrenia and other mental illnesses. She received Padma Bhushan in 1992 for her contributions to mental health.