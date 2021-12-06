Kareena Kapoor shares adorable video of son, says ‘he fixed my mood swings’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recently took to her social media handle to share a sweet video of her kid Taimur Ali Khan having fun on a swing. She also said that the tiny one always helped her with her mood swings. Kareena is an active social media user who frequently posts photos and videos of her family.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, ‘He fixed my mood swings’. As soon as the post was shared, her fans, followers and colleagues flocked down to the comment section and covered the actress with love. Taimur’s aunt Saba Ali Khan, actress Dia Mirza are among the celebrities who reacted to the post.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012. Their first child, Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016. On February 21, 2021, Kareena gave birth to her second son, Jeh Ali Khan.

On the work front, Laal Singh Chaddha, a film starring Kareena and Aamir Khan, will be released in theatres on Valentine’s Day, 2022.