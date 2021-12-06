‘Leave India if you feel suffocated’: Senior RSS leader slams opposition leaders

New Delhi: Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar lashed out at his opposition leaders- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday.

The RSS leader slammed Farooq Abdullah over his remarks that people of Jammu and Kashmir might have to make ‘sacrifices’ like protesting farmers to get back their rights. ‘His statement clearly shows that he loves violence, not peace. He is saying that he will get everyone killed, keep them hungry. Farooq Abdullah had earlier said that help of China will be taken for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Shall we accept it? Never. It’s nonsense. If he feels suffocated here, he should go wherever he wants, Arab or America. His wife lives in England. He can also think of going there to live with his wife. He will remain happy’, Kumar told reporters at a press conference.

He also criticised Mehbooba Mufti for staging a protest in Delhi against alleged repression of people of the union territory, accusing that ‘it has become a fashion for her to tell lies’. The senior leader also demanded that both the leaders from Jammu and Kashmir should stop playing ‘politics of provocation’ and stop becoming a hindrance in maintaining unity and integrity of the nation.