Matthew Vaughn’s spy-drama ‘The King’s Man’ to release in India on Dec 31

The King’s Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, will be released in Indian theatres on December 31. 20th Century Studios will release the much-anticipated spy drama, which has been postponed many times owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The King’s Man is a precursor to Vaughn’s Kingsman espionage comedy franchise, which is based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ comic book ‘The Secret Service’. ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ was released in 2014, followed by ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ in 2017. The prequel film was directed by Vaughn from a script he co-wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The plot synopsis, provided by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, reads: ‘As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency’.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance are among the ensemble cast members of The King’s Man.