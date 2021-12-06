Modern Day Aladdin is here with his Magic carpet: Watch Viral Video

A YouTuber has used his engineering skills to make a magical floating carpet that looks exactly like the one in the Disney classic Aladdin. This Aladdin could be seen flying through the streets of Dubai and on a stretch of water in a video posted to his YouTube account, RhyzOrDie.

He can be seen on his magic carpet throughout the video, exactly like Aladdin, who pretended to be ‘Prince Ali’ so as to impress Princess Jasmine. It was also clear that everybody who saw this man glide by was awestruck by his reenactment. They were all staring at him, and some were even taking pictures on their phones as he glided by