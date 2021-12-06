Pak defence minister responds on Sialkot lynching

The government’s decision to lift the ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a hardline party that sponsored enormous anti-France protests, should not be related to the mob lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Pakistan, according to local media.

According to an article in The Dawn, the defence minister reportedly suggested that ‘Murders take place when young people get emotional.’

During a news conference in Peshawar on Sunday, the defence minister made the remarks while answering a reporter. The writer wanted to know if the Pakistani government, led by Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, is considering an ‘effective crackdown’ on TLP-affiliated organisations.

Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, a factory manager, was lynched by a mob in Sialkot on Friday. Blasphemy was levelled against him. Later, the mob set fire to his body. Several terrible video clips circulated on social media, showing a mob thrashing the sufferer while yelling anti-blasphemy chants.

The act sparked outrage and criticism across Pakistan, with Prime Minister Imran Khan describing it as a ‘day of disgrace’ for the country. TLP members have been linked to the death, but the organisation has distanced itself from the crime.