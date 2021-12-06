Pakistan extends travel ban to 9 more countries

Lahore: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Pakistan has decided to impose travel ban on nine more countries. The countries are Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland and Zimbabwe. Pakistan had earlier banned travel to South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana, Hong Kong and Namibia.

Also Read: CSA announces new schedule for India-South Africa series: Full schedule

Pakistan also included 13 countries in its ‘B List’. The countries are US, UK, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Russia, Thailand, France, Austria, Afghanistan and Turkey. Only fully vaccinated passengers from these countries will be allowed to enter Pakistan. They must also possess a negative PCR test report issued not more than 48 hours before boarding.