Police destroys ganja worth Rs 1,491.2 crore

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh police destroyed ganja worth Rs 1491.2 crore. The police destroyed g more than 5964.85 acres ganja crops consisting of 29,82,425 plants in just 36 days. The mission was named ‘Operation Parivarthana’.

The AP police claimed that it laid out an action plan to ensure that cannabis cultivation and trafficking are under control throughout the state. The team has used technology, enforcement, and intelligence for this.

The Operation Parivarthana also aims at providing alternative livelihoods for tribal people living in agency areas who cultivate ganja. Visakhapatnam police and Special Enforcement Bureau have intensified cannabis destruction efforts, while ensuring that those involved are also persuaded to give up the illegal trade by educating and counselling them parallelly.