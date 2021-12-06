Qantas Airways launches passenger flight service to India

Sydney: Qantas Airways based in Australia launched commercial passenger flight service to India on Monday. The air carrier resumed the service to India nearly after ten years. The airline had stopped its Brisbane to Mumbai service in 2012.

The airline will operate three flights in a week from Sydney to Delhi. The frequency of flights will be increased in January 2022. Qantas plans to begin operating four flights per week connecting Melbourne and Delhi from December 22.

All passengers to or from India must be fully vaccinated, except children and those with special exemptions.