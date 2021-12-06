Rajesh Khanna had advised Akshay Kumar to stop working in Khiladi series

Veteran actor Rajesh Khanna always believed that his son-in-law Akshay Kumar was doing a great job in the film industry but he strongly believed Akshay should stop doing ‘Khiladi films’. He had previously expressed his opinions on the films and roles that his son-in-law was picking but was not quite happy with him sticking to Khiladi films

Akshay Kumar starred in a series of Khiladi-themed films in the 1990s. Khiladi, which gave him his first break in the industry in 1992, was followed by Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, and International Khiladi.

‘I told Akshay that he works in good films, My recommendation to him was that he should dance, amuse, and do a good action, but that he should work in films with a purpose rather than films like the Khiladi series. Apart from that, Akshay is doing a fantastic job.’ Rajesh Khanna said in a 2009 interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Akshay has since moved away from the Khiladi franchise and has worked in a variety of genres. He is one of the busiest actors today, with a number of projects in the works. To mention a few, there’s Atrangi Re, which comes out this month, as well as Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu.