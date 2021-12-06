T20 World Cup 2022: International Cricket Council to announce fixtures on January 21

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the full fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup, 2022 to be held in Australia will be announced on January 21, 2022. A total of 45 matches will be played in the event.

The matches will be held in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney – between October 16 and November 13, 2022. The semifinals of the T20 World Cup will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10, respectively and the final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13, 2022. The tickets will be available for the public on February 7, 2022.

Defending World Champion Australia and runners-up New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa will be given direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the tournament. Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will play in Round 1.

The four remaining spots will be filled via the ongoing qualification matches. The first will take place in Oman in February and the other in Zimbabwe in July.