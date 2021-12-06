TV actress Sayantani Ghosh marries longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari

Television actress Sayantani Ghosh got married to her longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari in a private ceremony in her hometown Kolkata. Shortly after the wedding, the actress took to her social media handle and shared the wedding captures with Anugrah.

Sayantani wore a crimson banarasi saree at the wedding. She finished off her outfit with a simple crimson bindi with white dots around it. Anugrah, on the other hand, was dressed in dhoti and an embroidered kurta. Sharing the pictures on instagram, the actress wrote, ‘And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

The actress’s Haldi ceremony was held on December 5 at her home in the presence of her close relatives and friends. Sayantani Ghosh recently uploaded numerous photos from her pre-wedding celebrations. She was spotted wearing her engagement ring in one of the photos.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha to make OTT debut with fashion reality show

Anugrah works in the fitness sector, and the pair has been together for over a decade. The pair also planned a reception in Anugrah’s hometown Jaipur and a celebration in Mumbai for their pals.