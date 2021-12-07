38 killed, 69 injured in prison fire

Gitega: At least 38 were killed and 69 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a prison in the African country of Burundi on Tuesday. As per reports, the fire broke out at 4 pm and destroyed several areas of the prison. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The prison with a capacity of 400 was overcrowded and had more than 1500 inmates. The 100-year-old prison is the third largest in the country and political prisoners were lodged in the facility.

Also Read: 50th Anniversary celebrations: UAE leaders launch new Dh50 note paying tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed

Earlier in August, a short circuit had caused a fire accident in the prison. No casualties were reported from that incident.