4 killed in motorcycle explosion

Basra: At least four people were killed and 20 others were injured in a motorcycle explosion near a hospital in Basra, Iraq on Tuesday. Two other vehicles were also destroyed in the explosion.

As per police, a motorcycle rigged with explosives caused the blast. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack. Basra Governor Asaad al-Edani accused that ISIL is behind the attack. 35 people were killed in a suicide attack carried out of ISIL in July.