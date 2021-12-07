District administration imposes prohibitory order under Section 144

Lucknow: District administration imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrpC in Lucknow district from December 7 till January 5, 2022. The decision was taken considering Christmas and New Year’s celebration, Covid-19 threat and protest declared by various farmers’ organizations.

‘No one without a proper police permission will either take out a procession of five people or more than that, nor anyone will become a part of it. No one will do anything which will create communal tension inside the jurisdiction of Lucknow Commissionarate’, said an order issued by Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Police Commissionerate Lucknow.

Also Read: UAE announces new time for Friday prayers, sermons

The city police has informed that no one will be allowed to take a procession without a prior permission. All cultural, social, political and religious gatherings were banned. Police force will be deployed at the examination centers of UPCS, PSC, or any other government-related examination to stop anti-social elements.