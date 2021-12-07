DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Drugs worth Rs 500 crore seized in Manipur

Imphal: Assam Rifles seized 54 kgs of brown sugar and 154 kgs of Ice Meth worth Rs 500 crores from a house in the Moreh town in Manipur. The house belongs to a woman who is married to a Chinese national. The accused woman is presently suspected to be in Mandalay in Myanmar.

Earlier this month, Assam Rifles foiled a cross-border drug smuggling bid and recovered brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 crore in the state. On November 25, the Assam Rifles seized 95,000 ‘World Is Yours’ drug pills worth Rs 3 crore in Tadubi Village in Manipur’s Senapati district.

