Google Chat now lets you make instant audio, video calls 

Google Chat in Gmail now allows you to make 1:1 audio and video calls. The company has made the upgrade available just to mobile customers on Android and iOS devices, and it is limited to 1:1 talks only. This means you’ll only be able to make voice and video calls with specific persons from your chat list. In Gmail’s chat roster, you’ll also notice missed calls and details on current calls.

Users who have enabled Google Chat in Gmail will now see the phone and video symbols in the top-right corner of a 1:1 chat as a result of the update. You can make an audio or video call by tapping on either of these icons, depending on your preference.