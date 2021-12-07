Kasargod man caught for smoking near railway station; confesses wife’s murder

Kasaragod: A 50-year-old man named Ashokan was arrested by Bedakam police for allegedly murdering his wife. T Usha (45), who was sleeping in the house. The man, a native of Kolathur has chopped his wife’s body into pieces after the murder and hid the corpse below a mat at home.

Ashokan and Usha have been living in a rented house near Poinachi-Perladukkam road since two years. Ashokan had worn the ‘sacred chain’ to visit Sabarimala and used to attend the Bhajan conducted by the Ayyappa devotees every morning. But on Monday, he did not attend the Bhajan. He didn’t answer any calls either.

Ashokan’s friends arrived at their house in search of him and found the mobile phones ringing from inside the house. The house owner opened their house with the spare key and found the body of Usha. Reportedly, not even the neighbours heard a noise when Usha was hacked to death. The body pieces were found hidden below the mat in the bedroom. The accused went out and locked the room after wiping the bloodstains on the floor and walls. Police found four blood-stained knives in the kitchen. According to Bedakam police, the accused had intended to carry the body and dump it in the Karicheri river. But he quit that idea due to its weight.

Meanwhile, the railway police caught Ashokan for smoking near the Kasaragod railway station. While questioning, the police smelled suspicion in his contradictory answers. He had Rs 26,000 with him. They also noticed bloodstain between his nails and toes. He told the police that he had come to a temple near there. The railway police handed over Ashokan to the Bedakam Police later.

On Sunday afternoon, Usha had returned to Perladukkam from her home in Bevoor, reportedly to prepare food early so that her husband could attend the Bhajan. Usha’s relatives and friends say they have not noticed any significant dispute between the couple. Ashokan and Usha got married 22 years ago. Their son Adish (21) went abroad just two months back.