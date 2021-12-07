Omicron: Bangalore Airport announces new measures

Bangalore: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has announced new enhanced measures for passengers arriving from at-risk countries. BIAL which operates the Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore has informed that it has launched 50 new testing machines at the facility.

The new testing machines will increase the testing capacity and will also reduce waiting time. The BIAL also increased free WI-FI time limit from 45 minutes to four hours.

BIAL said that it is working with its lab partner Auriga Research Private Limited to increase testing capacities and reduce waiting time for passengers. BIAL is also working with TATA MD-Aster Labs, another COVID lab partner at the airport, towards enhancing the capacity with advanced Tata Express PCR technology.