Photographer captures images of ‘sun’ with ‘incredible detail’; puts them on sale

A photographer named Andrew McCarthy shared stunning images of the Sun on Instagram that he claimed to have captured with a modified telescope. McCarthy, who describes himself as ‘just a normal guy with a telescope’, captured spectacular details of the heat that surrounds the biggest star of the solar system.

The composite image depicts a chaotic ball of plasma (the fourth state of matter after solid, liquid, and gas) snaking up from the Sun’s surface and bursts of energy stemming from areas of heightened magnetic activity, pushing and pulling and creating fascinating patterns on the solar surface. McCarthy said that he had to capture around 150,000 images of the Sun using a modified telescope, and then combine those photos to get this ‘incredible detail’. He further noted on his Instagram handle cosmic_background that the image is of 300 megapixels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

McCarthy has allowed anyone who wishes to download the image to get it in his patreon, for which the link has been added in his bio. The image has been titled ‘Fire and Fusion’ and is available for $50 (roughly Rs 3,766). The photographer said that the details on the solar surface show exactly how the Sun looked at 2 pm on November 29, ‘from the vantage point of his backyard’.

