Recovery rate reaches 98.36% in India

New Delhi: 6822 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest in 558 days. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated this. As per the data released by the ministry, 10,004 recoveries and 20 deaths were also reported.

The daily rise in new Covid-19 infections has been recorded below 10,000 for the eleventh straight day and less than 50,000 for 163 consecutive days now.

Also Read; Delhi Airport warns travellers flouting Omicron rules

The overall infection tally is at 3,46,48,383. The death toll is at 4,73,757 and total recoveries at 3,40,79,612. At present there are 95,014 active cases and this is the lowest in 554 days.

The active cases comprise 0.27% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate has improved to 98.36%. It is the highest since March 2020.