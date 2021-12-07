School timings in two emirates in UAE changed

Dubai: Schools timings in two emirates-Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be changed from next year.

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi (ADEK) has informed that schools in the emirate will now work from Monday to Thursday, and Fridays will be a half working day, from 7.30am to 12pm. The new rule will come into froce from January 1,2022. The rule will be applicable to all schools in the emirate.

Schools in Dubai will also follow the new four-and-a-half-day workweek. Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced this. The revised work-week comes into effect from January 1, 2022.

The decision was taken in accordance with the new work week announced by the UAE government.