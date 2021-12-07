These 7 foods will make men better in bed

Sexual life and sexual drive of men is affected by several factors. Simple factors like tiredness, stress, depression, certain medications (antidepressants and hypertensive drugs), excessive alcohol consumption, illicit drug taking, and low testosterone levels all these reduce the sex drive.

But these can be overcome by following a healthy diet. Here are some foods that will help spice things up in the bedroom.

1. Pumpkin and sunflower seeds: Snacking on these nutritious seeds will help boost your zinc levels. Zinc is one of the most important minerals needed to improve sperm health and quantity and boost testosterone levels. Seeds also contain healthy fats that are vital for sexual health. Add a handful to breakfast cereals, salads or to a trail mix.

2. Maca: This is considered ‘nature’s viagra’ as it is a renowned aphrodisiac, improving sex drive and sexual performance. Maca is a superfood from Peru. Maca is also rich in B vitamins, to help boost energy levels, and relieve stress. Add a spoonful to smoothies, soups or breakfast cereals.

3. Meat: Beef and pork contains high levels of L-Carnitine, an amino acid that can help boost libido, sexual function and testosterone levels in older men. L-carnitine also helps improve energy levels by increasing the burning of triglycerides as fuel in the body.

4. Bananas: Bananas are an excellent source of B vitamins, needed to increase energy production and to dampen your stress levels. Bananas also contain tryptophan, an amino acid needed for serotonin production, our ‘feel good’ hormones. Bananas are also packed with potassium, used to produce sex hormones, and improve heart health and sex drive. Bananas also contain an enzyme called bromelain, which helps improve blood flow and increase libido.

5. Cacao: Cacao, or raw chocolate, is also a well-known aphrodisiac that is rich in potent antioxidants called phenols, which are good for your heart. Of course, a healthy heart means a healthy sex drive. Cacao can lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. When you eat chocolate you actually get an increase in endorphins, the same chemicals you release when you are in love. Cacao also contains phenylethylamine, a chemical that boosts dopamine levels, which increases your feelings of desire. Add a spoonful of cacao to smoothies, or enjoy some good quality dark chocolate.

6. Raw nuts: Nuts such as almonds, cashews, Brazil and hazelnuts are rich in the amino acids L-Arginine, which boosts the production of nitric acid in the body, this will increase the production of sex hormones, and promote a firmer erection and better sexual performance. Nuts are also an excellent source of essential fatty acids, which are healthy fats needed for male sexual health.

7. Celery: Eating celery can increase the pheromone androsterone, which is a natural aphrodisiac found in male perspiration. Celery also contains chemicals that can help dilate blood vessels, increase sex drive, and enhance climax. Try a vegie juice with celery, or snacking on this sex boosting vegie with hummus or almond butter.