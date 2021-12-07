TN’s unwarned water release from Mullaperiyar: Kerala Govt to approach Supreme Court tomorrow

New Delhi: Kerala Water resources minister Roshy Augustine informed that the state government will approach the Supreme Court on Wednesday to bring its attention towards Tamil Nadu releasing water from the Mullaperiyar Dam without proper warning. Petitioner Joe Joseph on Tuesday filed an additional affidavit in Supreme Court pointing out the matter and demanding the SC to direct the oversight committee to check the safety of the dam.

Due to the unannounced release of water, the houses were flooded and the people had to leave their homes without any planning, the affidavit by Joe Joseph read. The affidavit further requested the court to intervene and stop Tamil Nadu from opening the dam at night and direct the oversight committee to conduct daily inspections.

The government on Tuesday faced flak from the Opposition and people residing along Periyar over his administration’s ‘inaction’ concerning Tamil Nadu’s late night opening of the shutters of Mullaperiyar dam. Opposition leader V D Satheesan, speaking to the media, said that the Kerala Chief Minister should break his silence on the issue and answer why his government was being ‘inactive’ and not opposing Tamil Nadu’s actions of releasing water from the dam late at night.

Residents living downstream of the dam, facing sleepless nights for over a week due to the release of water from Mullaperiyar, said that they were tired of living like this in constant fear. The residents said that children are unable to go to school and at night they do not know what to do when water suddenly enters their homes without any warning. They also lashed out against the irresponsible behaviour of the District administration.