US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Washington: The United States administration has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing, 2022. The US government will not send its officials to the event. The decision was taken as a protest against China’s human rights violations.

‘The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the PRC`s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses’, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. American athletes will participate in the event.

Also Read: Premature release of convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC to hear the case on Tuesday

The Chinese Embassy in the US has called the decision a ‘political manipulation’. The Embassy said that US’ decision will have no impact on the Winter Olympics.