Army Chopper Crash: Fingers crossed for CDS General Rawat; Defence minister to address Parliament tomorrow

New Delhi: As the nation watches with bated breath, news about the MI 17 V 5 chopper crash carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat and others, latest update is Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament tomorrow and not today as speculated before. 11 people on the chopper has been confirmed dead, but no news about Rawat’s situation is available till now. Three severely burnt passengers have been taken to Wellington Army hospital. He was accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and the crew members including pilots.

According to the sources, CDS Rawat was on board and was on his way to deliver a lecture at the Defence Staff College in Wellington. The chopper crashed in a gorge close to a small habitat in a tea estate near Kattery, around seven kilometers away from Coonoor, just 10 kilometers away from the landing spot. Official sources stated that poor visibility due to heavy fog is the likely reason behind the crash. At least six ambulances with 12-member team were rushed to the accident location. IAF has initiated an investigation on the incident and tri services enquiry has been ordered, with Air Marshal to lead the Probe.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indian Air Force chopper crash. He also briefed the Union Cabinet on the incident and will visit the crash site later. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is on his way to the Coonoor, and will reach by evening. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is about to reach Sulur airbase shortly, and will visit the crash site. The defence minister visited Rawat’s residence and will reportedly address the Parliament after recieving deatailed information on the incident, and a billion prayers go up for the safety of General Bipin Rawat.