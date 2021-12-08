Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Australia announces diplomatic boycott

Sydney: Australian government announced that it will not send official delegation to Winter Olympics 2022 to be held in Beijing. Australian Prime Minister Scott announced the ‘diplomatic boycott’. He said that the government took this decision on national interest.

‘Australia will not step back from the strong position we’ve had standing up for Australia’s interests, and obviously it is of no surprise that we wouldn’t be sending Australian officials to those Games’, said Scott Morrison.

On Tuesday, the US government had announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics. Joe Biden administration took this decision as a protest against China’s human rights violations. The United Kingdom is also considering a diplomatic boycott of the event.

Australia’s diplomatic relation with China worsened as China imposed sanctions on Australian goods like barley, coal, cotton, timber, rock lobsters, wine, beef, grain and dairy products. China was also angered over Australia’s new defence deal with Britain and the United States to buy new nuclear submarines.

The Winter Olympics are slated to begin on February 4,2022.