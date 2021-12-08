BTS members launch Instagram accounts, cross 17mn followers each

BTS, the iconic South Korean boy band that has taken the globe by storm with their eccentric antics and smash hits, has officially opened their own Instagram handles. All of the members, including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have opened Instagram profiles, and each has amassed millions of followers in a single day. See how many followers each of the members have gained.

1. Jin

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, is the group’s eldest member, with over 17 million followers as of December 8. Awake (2016), Epiphany (2018) and Moon (2020), all co-written by Jin and released by BTS, have all charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart. Kim released his first independent song, the digital single Tonight, in 2019. He also collaborated with BTS member V on the music for Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016.

2. Suga

As of December 6, Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, has 12.6 million followers. Agust D., his debut solo mixtape, was released in 2016. He re-released the mixtape in 2018 for digital download and streaming. Billboard’s World Albums Chart ranked the reissue at number three. D-2, his second solo mixtape, was released in 2020. The mixtape reached number 11 on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

3. J-hope

J-true Hope’s name is Jung Ho-seok, and he has 19.6 million followers on Instagram. Hope World, J-debut Hope’s solo mixtape, was released in 2018. The album was well-received, and it debuted and peaked at number 63 and 38 on the US Billboard 200, respectively, making him the highest-charting solo Korean musician at the time.

4. RM

Kim Nam-joon, has amassed 19.5 million followers on Instagram. RM, his debut solo mixtape, was released in 2015. Mono, his second mixtape, was the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 26 in October 2018.

5. Jimin

Jimin, whose real name is Park Ji-min, has over 20.4 million followers on Instagram. In 2014, Jimin collaborated on a song called ‘Christmas Day’ with fellow BTS member and vocalist Jungkook, a Korean adaptation of Justin Bieber’s Mistletoe. On BTS’ SoundCloud website, Jimin released his debut solo music single, Promise, for free. Promise broke Drake’s Duppy Freestyle’s record for the greatest 24-hour premiere in history in 2019.

6. V

V’s real name is Kim Tae-hyung, and he has 22.1 million followers. Under his own name, V made his acting debut in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth on KBS2 in 2016. V recorded the song Sweet Night for the soundtrack of the JTBC drama ‘Itaewon Class’ in 2020.

Also Read: Brightest comet of the year to fly past Earth on December 12

7. Jungkook

Jeon Jung-kook, better known by his stage as Jungkook, is the band’s youngest member, with 21 million followers. As part of BTS’ yearlong debut festivities, Jungkook released the song Still With You for free on platforms like SoundCloud in 2020. Jungkook was named the third most-loved star of the year in South Korea in a Gallup Korea poll held in 2019.