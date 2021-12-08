Covid-19 Update: Active cases decline in India

New Delhi: The number of Covid-19 active cases under medical treatment has decreased in the country. The active cases declined to 93,733. This is the lowest in 555 days.

As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 8439 new cases along with 9525 recoveries and 195 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total infection tally has climbed to 3,46,56,822. The overall recoveries now stand at 3,40,89, 137.The recovery rate of 98.36% is the highest since March 2020. The death toll is at 4,73,952.

The daily positivity rate of 0.70% is less than 2% for the last 65 days and the weekly positivity rate of 0.76% is less than 1% for the last 24 days. As per the ministry more than 129.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.